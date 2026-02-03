A Surprising Shonen Jump Series Is Getting a Live-Action Movie (First Look Revealed)

One of the most unexpected series is making the leap from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the big screen next, and has dropped the first look at what to expect. Fans paying attention to the magazine have likely noticed that it has been entering a new generation of releases with a ton of new serializations hoping to make their mark with audiences, but at the same time the previous generations of hits have all been making their debut with various adaptations in different kinds of mediums bringing them to life.

We’ve seen a lot of Shonen Jump franchises from the late 2010s and early 2020s getting official adaptations, but this one is likely the most surprising as Ryo Nakama’s gag series, High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku has announced it’s going to be getting its own live-action feature film next. Making its debut in theaters across Japan later this year, the new live-action High School Family film has revealed its core cast with the first look teaser poster that you can check out below.

Shonen Jump’s High School Family Announces Live-Action Movie

Courtesy of Toei

The High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku live-action movie is currently scheduled for a release in Japan later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this initial announcement. The film has yet to reveal any international release plans either, so fans are going to want to keep an eye to see if this one makes it out of Japan. Toichiro Ruto will be directing the upcoming film with a script from Europe Kikaku’s Makoto Ueda. And with this first look at the new movie, it’s clear that it’s going to be exactly like Ryo Nakama’s original manga.

The High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku live-action movie will feature a core cast of Riisa Naka as the mother Shizuka, Shingo Katori as the father Ichiro, Jun Saito as the son Kotaro, and Yuno Nagao as sister Haruka. Importantly, the first look at the film also makes sure to include their family cat, Gomez, who plays a big role in the original series. A live-action adaptation may come as a surprise for fans unaware of this gag series, but it makes a ton of sense considering it’s a very wacky, but low stakes kind of comedy.

What Is High School Family?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Ryo Nakama first debuted High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku in the pages of Shonen Jump back in 2020, and the series ran for three years and a little over 100 chapters before it came to an end with the magazine. The series follows Kotaro Ietani, who is excited to finally be going to high school and start a new chapter of his life. But on his first day, he suddenly realizes that his entire family is also going to high school along with him due to various circumstances.

The father and mother finally take their chance to get their high school education, Kotaro’s younger sister is so intelligent that she’s able to skip through to high school, and even the family cat is able to go. It’s a series where Kotaro is constantly embarrassed by his family at school, but soon realizes how important they really are to him. It’s perfect for a live-action movie, so we’ll see how it develops.

