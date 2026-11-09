Shonen Jump Gets Ready to End More Manga With 3 New Titles Revealed for 2026

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is gearing up to end even more of its series (or cancel them) as three new titles have been revealed to be on their way to the magazine through the rest of the year. It’s been a stronger year for Shonen Jump than last year as by this time last year, there had been around ten or so series cancelled. But this year it’s been much fewer with longer running titles coming to their respective ends instead. Though it’s time to get ready to clear up more space.

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Shonen Jump has revealed that one of their long running titles is readying to release its final chapter next week after five years of serialization with Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch coming to an end. But Shueisha has also announced three new titles that will be kicking off their serialization through the end of the year, and they include some returning creators behind hits like Mission: Yozakura Family among them. So it’s time to get ready for more endings soon.

Shonen Jump Reveals 3 New Titles From New and Returning Creators

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As Witch Watch prepares to end with the release of its next chapter, the first of these new titles will be making its debut with the next week’s issue as well. The first of these new series is titled “Jean ga Abunai!” and was created by Ryo Nakama, the same mind behind High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku. That series ran with Shonen Jump for three years following its debut in 2020, and is even coming to screens with a new live-action feature film too. But Nakama isn’t the only returning name either.

The second new title coming the week after is “Gindara Uradouri Kouban no Hizuki-san” from Hitsuji Gondaira, the same creator behind Mission: Yozakura Family. That series had a notable six year run with Shonen Jump from 2019 to 2025, and was one of the more solid action releases of the early 2020s. The anime is now in the midst of its latest season airing new episodes this Fall too, so it’s great to see the creator already on the way back with another new work that will hopefully follow in that level of success.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump in 2026?

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The third new title coming a week after that is “Tonari no Tennis-bu no Kimi to.,” from Shinobu Kasaya, who’s had a few smaller successes here and there but nothing as notable as the other two. These new Shonen Jump series have yet to confirm their English licensed titles as of this time, but they are something to look forward to as it means there are likely going to be another one or two titles coming to an end after Witch Watch. The next likely being Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days as it just ended its own final battle.

When looking back on what has ended or been cancelled through the year so far, it’s been a wild 2026 for Shonen Jump magazine with the loss of the following titles:

Otr of the Flame

Harukaze Mound

Gonron Egg

The Mage Next Door

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits

Alien Headbutt

Kinato’s Magic

Drawn to the Fire

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Hima-ten!

Blue Box

The Elusive Samurai

We’ll have to see what the end of the year looks like for Shonen Jump when it’s all over, but what are you hoping to see with these new titles? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!