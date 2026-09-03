Shonen Jump’s Next Live-Action Movie Confirms Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

Live-action adaptations of Shonen Jump series have become increasingly common in the past few years, so it is not surprising that some of the most unexpected contenders are also receiving this treatment. The live-action adaptation of High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku was first announced earlier this year, in February 2026. Based on the manga of the same name, it came as a surprise addition, especially since the series had not even received an anime adaptation yet. The manga, High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku by Ryo Nakama, was first serialized in 2020 and ran until February 2023 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, with its chapters collected into 11 volumes.

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With such an extensive run, an anime adaptation was something fans clearly expected, making the announcement of a live-action adaptation an even bigger surprise. In High School Family‘s initial announcement, the production revealed that it was targeting a release in the fall of this year. However, the latest news has confirmed that the live-action adaptation will now arrive on January 8, 2027. Announced earlier today on the official website for the upcoming live-action film, the news was accompanied by a new trailer and key visuals, finally giving fans much more confidence in the adaptation. With the latest reveal, the live-action adaptation has more than justified itself as the perfect choice for the series.

Shonen Jump’s Underrated Slice-of-Life Comedy Series Arrives on Bigger Screens in January 2027

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Ryo Nakama’s High School Family features a funny story about Kotaro of the Letani family, who is finally ready to attend high school, only to discover that his father, who has long dreamed of going to high school, will be accompanying him in this new stage of his life. But the twist doesn’t stop there; his mother, Shizuka, his little sister, Haruka, and even their pet cat, Gomez, will also be attending the high school. The premise is indeed over the top; however, that is part of what makes this live-action adaptation such a fun project.

Adding even more confidence to how the project is shaping up, Toichiro Ruto will be directing the film, the same director who brought the funny live-action adaptations of The Way of the Househusband, Komi Can’t Communicate, and The Violence Action. All known for bringing a great sense of comedy to live-action material, there couldn’t have been a better director for the project. However, what makes this project particularly intriguing on the surface is how the live-action movie could be the perfect way to bring this underrated gem to light.

High School Family, despite being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, is essentially a slice-of-life series with grounded elements. With anime and live-action adaptations of such stories being rare, choosing the live-action medium to portray a simple story about human life’s emotional connections, hardships, and longing for dreams couldn’t have been a better use of the medium. This is why Shonen Jump’s next live-action movie adaptation is important, as it not only helps broaden the range of the anime and live-action industries but also brings greater attention to such an underrated gem.