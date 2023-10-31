Shonen Jump Finally Unites 3 of Its Top Creators

Shonen Jump has been one of the premiere spots for manga for quite some time. The Shueisha publication has become such a player in the anime world, that its specific stories have gained their own genre in the medium. With the publication responsible for introducing fans to movers and shakers such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few, three of the biggest artists in the magazine's history recently had the opportunity to meet and talk all things anime.

Weekly Shonen Jump published its first issue in 1968 and has been introducing classic manga series to the world ever since. In this legendary anime dinner, the artists that were in attendance included Kohei Horikoshi, Tite Kubo, and Gege Akutami. If the names don't ring a bell, the three mangakas are responsible for My Hero Academia, Bleach, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. While there has never been an official crossover between these three properties, outside of Shonen Jump covers and a handful of Shonen video games, the three artists have plenty in common when it comes to talking about their works. All three manga series currently have major anime adaptations that have taken the world by storm.

A Legendary Shonen Meeting

Bleach creator Tite Kubo revealed that he had dinner with My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi and Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami via his social media account. Here's how Kubo described the legendary meeting of the minds, "Today I dined with Horikoshi-kun and Akutami-kun. Although our meeting was not a big deal, it was full of stories that I could not publish a single word about."

When it comes to each of these anime properties, they have bright futures ahead of them. Bleach recently finished the second cours of its Thousand-Year Blood War, My Hero Academia is preparing to unleash its seventh season, and Jujutsu Kaisen is neck deep in its second season to follow the Shibuya Incident Arc. The story of the Soul Society doesn't currently have a new story running Shonen Jump, but the students of UA Academy are in the thick of their Final Arc while Jujutsu Tech has thrown some serious hurdles at its characters.

