Haikyuu Creator Hypes Shonen Jump Milestone With New Art

Haikyuu has kept a low profile for some years now, but the hit sports series is far from done. Creator Haruichi Furudate will bring the anime to a close before long as its finale films are nearing their launch. With the manga done, Furudate has been busy with Production IG on the anime, but he has time for other gigs. So of course, Shueisha tapped Furudate to ink new artwork for one of its latest anniversaries!

The artwork comes courtesy of Jump J-Books as the imprint just turned 30 years old. The brand is one of many under the Jump magazine line, and it has touted everything from Dr. Slump to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Now, Furudate is celebrating the big anniversary with help from Hinata, so Haikyuu fans can rejoice.

JUMP j BOOKS 30th Anniversary Illustration by Haruichi Furudate



Via: https://t.co/U51JiUypZq pic.twitter.com/R9WSLc5fxP — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) October 2, 2023

Of course, Haikyuu fans are gearing up for much more than just an art drop. We know the anime's first finale film is set to hit Japan on February 16, 2024. The movie, which is titled Haikyuu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, will be the first of two to wrap the Haikyuu anime. And as manga fans know, Furudate wrapped the series years ago by finishing Haikyuu with a massive time skip.

If you are not caught up with Haikyuu, you can always binge the anime on Crunchyroll or HIDIVE. So for more information on Furudate's sports classic, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Shōyō Hinata began playing volleyball after seeing the "small giants" who played the sport when he was in elementary school. He suffers a crushing defeat in his first and last tournament in middle school at the hands of his rival Tobio Kageyama. So, Hinata joins Kurasuno High School's volleyball team, vowing revenge against Kageyama. However, Kageyama is also on Kurasuno's team. The former rivals form a legendary combo with Hinata's mobility and Kageyama's precision ball-handling. Together, they take on the local tournaments and vow to meet Kurasuno's fated rival school in the nationals."

