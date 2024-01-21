SK8 the Infinity OVA Poster Released

SK8 the Infinity made a splash in 2021 with its colorful skaters, and the series is far from done. The team at Studio Bones has a second season in the works, but first, the show is set to drop an OVA. The original project was announced in August 2022, and now a new poster has been dropped for SK8 the Infinity's big comeback.

As you can see, the poster puts Kaoru Sakurayashiki center stage, and they are itching for a fight. The character is seen stepping to Kojiro Nanjo here, so the pair are likely going to lead this OVA. So if you have missed the pair, they will be back before long.

So far, SK8 the Infinity has yet to announce its OVA release date, but fans are hoping it drops in 2024. In the meantime, Studio Bones is keeping up work on season two behind the scenes. As for the anime's first season, it is easy to find online. The hit series is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation, and yes – both services house the show's infamous English dub.

Want to know more about SK8 the Infinity? No worries! You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing-a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called "S." When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where "S" is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!"

