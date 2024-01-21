Anime Japan 2024 Lineup Revealed

Anime Japan is on the way, and it seems we have been given a first look at what's on the docket. In March, a number of top-tier anime titles will take the stage in Tokyo to tease their next plans. Now, we've learned which shows will show up, and they include mega-hits like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

According to Natalie, 44 different shows will take part in the Anime Japan event this year. The event will take place on March 23 and 24 in Tokyo. Of course, the panels will be spread between stages as three main locations will comprise the event. So if you want to know which panels will be must-sees, you can read up on our list below:

Red Stage: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Oblivion Battery, Oshi no Ko, Kaiju No. 8, Blue Box, My Hero Academia, Apothecary Diaries



Green Stage: Undead Unluck, New Prince of Tennis, Mission: Yozakura fAMILY, Natsume's Book of Friends, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End



Blue Stage: 2.5D Seduction, Blue Exorcist, Spice and Wolf, Monogatari: Off and Monster Season



As you can see, a number of top-notch anime titles will take center stage at Anime Japan 2024. This is hardly surprising given how hot the industry has been in the past five years. Thanks to technology and social media, anime is bigger than ever. Streaming services like Netflix and Crunchyroll have turned anime into a global force. So when it comes to big anime events overseas, Japan makes sure to grab the most popular shows.

Of course, we already know 2024 is a packed year for anime. Right now, Solo Leveling is eating up the charts with help from A-1 Pictures. From Demon Slayer season four to the comeback of Black Butler, there is a lot to look forward to this year. So if you are wanting some updates on what's to come, Anime Japan 2024 will have everything you want and more!

What are you most excited to see from Anime Japan 2024? Do you have any must-watch shows this year? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!