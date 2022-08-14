SK8 the Infinity Season 2 Announced Including OVA

SK8 the Infinity has kept fans on edge the past week, but at last, it seems all of their patience has paid off. Not long ago, the team behind the sports series confirmed more episodes were in the works. SK8 the Infinity season two is a go, and it will be produced alongside a special OVA to boot!

The update comes from the show's production team itself as SK8 the Infinity season two was announced on social media. The official page for the anime confirmed a new season was given the go-ahead at Studio Bones. And to sweeten the deal, SK8 the Infinity is getting an OVA as well. The anime's main staff from season one will return to oversee these new projects. So if you have missed the skateboarding anime, it will be back before much longer.

For those unfamiliar with SK8 the Infinity, the series debuted in January 2021 as an original story under Studio Bones. The sports anime went on to become a huge hit with fans and prompted two manga spin-offs to hit shelves. Fans have expected a season two since SK8 the Infinity wrapped its first season, but no word was ever given by studio executives until now.

Want to know more about SK8 the Infinity? You can read up on its official synopsis here: "High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing-a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called "S." When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where "S" is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!"

