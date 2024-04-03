Funimation's Closure Leaves 190+ Anime Titles Homeless

This week marks a major turning point in the anime landscape. For 30 years, Funimation has been a vocal presence in the anime industry, and it helped rear the fandom in the United States. On April 1st, the site officially shuttered its services as part of its merger with Crunchyroll. The day was long coming, and netizens are still reeling over the move. And while Crunchyroll is working to accommodate Funimation's anime library, there are nearly 200 titles from the site missing.

Over on social media, fans have come together to list the missing titles that Crunchyroll has yet to post from Funimation. Currently, there are 192 titles listed. For some of these shows, their sub or dub may be missing if not both. So for a full break down of the impacted series, you can read the full list here courtesy of Big On Anime.

It is important to note that Crunchyroll does plan on bringing Funimation's anime library to its site. On the company's website, Crunchyroll confirms the majority of Funimation's catalog has been migrated already. However, there are still more to go.

"Please keep an eye on our news page and Anime Lineup for further updates. Our team is working daily to bring more content to all of our fans," Crunchyroll shared.

As you can imagine, some of the shows placed on this list have more sway on fans than others. Black Butler is a major missing component on Crunchyroll given its new anime is set to launch this month. Currently, there is only one episode of Black Butler streaming on Crunchyroll, but there are other streaming avenues. Hulu has long held the supernatural series, so you can find Ciel Phantomhive there.

With Funimation gone, anime fans new and old are taking time to look back at the company. Created in 1994, the licensing company helped make anime more accessible to millions just as the industry began pushing into the West. From Dragon Ball to Sailor Moon and One Piece, these iconic series got their start stateside under Funimation. Now, the company has folded into Crunchyroll as the latter brand paves a new path for anime. So while Funimation may be gone now, it is certainly never going to be forgotten.

