Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Takes Over The Las Vegas Sphere

The Smiling Friends are making a comeback on Adult Swim shortly, but there's a lot of mystery surrounding the return of Charlie, Pim, and their fellow employees looking to bring smiles to the world. On Sunday, March 31st at midnight, the first episode of Season 2 will arrive, though considering April Fool's Day is nigh, Cartoon Network fans have questions. In a surprising move, The Smiling Friends have appeared in Las Vegas, sharing their logo on "The Sphere" for all the denizens of the city to see.

The Las Vegas Sphere has hosted some big performances since it swung open its doors, including the likes of the legendary band U2. In recent memory, the one of a kind locale has helped pushed Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, Marvel's The Marvels, PlayStation, and Xbox to name a few. With The Smiling Friends promotion, the giant smiling face that is the logo of the organization lights up the night sky and helps to hype fans up for the upcoming season.

The Smiling Friends Hit Las Vegas

Adult Swim has had a long history in creating some amazing April Fools Day pranks. This fact makes the return of The Smiling Friends that much more anticipated in that the Cartoon Network programming block is bringing them back during this time period. Could this comeback be not all that seems and instead be an April Fools Day joke itself or is Adult Swim planning to show far more than simply one episode this Sunday?

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out The Smiling Friends, the series is available to stream on MAX and the first season's Blu-ray set is available to purchase. Here's how Adult Swim describes one of its biggest new animated originals, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

