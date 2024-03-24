Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date Announced With a Catch

Smiling Friends is coming back to Adult Swim with new episodes very soon, but there could be something wacky happening given its April Fool's Day release date! Smiling Friends Season 2 was quickly announced to be in the works following the success of the original animated series' first season with Adult Swim, and fans have been anxious to see the new episodes ever since. While there have been few updates as to when to expect this new season, Adult Swim shared a surprising update this weekend that is both exciting and raising a few eyebrows for Smiling Friends' Season 2 return.

Adult Swim has announced that Smiling Friends will begin its return with new episodes on Sunday, March 31st at midnight, and while this is a great update for fans waiting to see the new season, it's also brought about many questions. Given that Adult Swim has previously played jokes with its broadcast schedules on April Fool's Day each year (which is something fans look forward to), there's a question as to how Smiling Friends Season 2 will be involved with the year's celebration. Check out the promo for Smiling Friends' new episodes below:

Will Smiling Friends Season 2 Premiere?

This could be the premiere for Smiling Friends Season 2, but could also just be part of Adult Swim's April Fool's Day event as it's just labeling it as "New" Smiling Friends. This could be yet another event episode like Smiling Friends Go to Brazil set in between the first and second seasons, or could be a thinly veiled way to introduce more jokes for the April Fool's Day broadcast itself. Each year's April Fool's Day celebration is different with Adult Swim, so it's hard to predict what they could have planned.

But at least we're going to see Smiling Friends return in some form next Sunday. If you wanted to check out the first season for yourself, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases the series as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

