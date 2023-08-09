Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer Teases The Wall's Return

Solar Opposites Season 4 will be coming to Hulu in just a few more days, and Hulu has released a new trailer for Solar Opposites' next season teasing what to expect from The Wall this time around! While Solar Opposites is a science fiction comedy series following Korvo and their family of aliens, one of the biggest standouts has been the side story brewing in the literal background of Yumyulack and Jesse's bedroom. The Wall side story has been getting bigger and more intense with each new season, and it looks like its going even bigger somehow with Season 4.

When we had last seen the Wallians in The Wall back in Solar Opposites Season 3, Tim's rule came to an end and it was teased that a new faction was going to grab control as a result. Rather than the people coming together like Cherie had fought for, instead her daughter is being used as a tool for the next major season of the series as The Wall falls apart in a whole new way. You can check out the special trailer for The Wall's story coming in Solar Opposites Season 4 as officially released by Hulu:

How to Watch Solar Opposites Season 4

Solar Opposites Season 4 will be coming to Hulu on Monday, August 14th with 11 episodes followed by a Valentine's Day special coming some time in 2024. Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse will be returning for the new season, but Dan Stevens will be taking over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4 and 5. Hulu teases the upcoming Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, "On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

If you're jumping into the series for the first time, Hulu teases Solar Opposites as such, "A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth."

What are you hoping to see from The Wall in Solar Opposites Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!