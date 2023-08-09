Solar Opposites Season 4 Clip Highlights Dan Stevens' Korvo

Solar Opposites is returning to Hulu with Season 4 in just a few more days, and the newest clip from the upcoming episodes highlights Dan Stevens as the new voice of Korvo! Following charges and allegations brought against former Solar Opposites co-creator and Korvo voice actor last year, Hulu had announced they were officially cutting ties with Roiland and moving forward with the rest of the team. It was then announced earlier this Summer that Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, The Guest, Legion) would be taking over as the new voice of Korvo for the next two seasons.

Solar Opposites Season 4 will be bringing fans this new Korvo as they immediately jump into the same kind of adventures fans saw in the previous season, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the coming episodes with a new sneak-peek clip. This newest clip released by Hulu teases Jessie's "Birth-A-Day" which could end up giving her the power to destroy her enemies. You can check out the newest look at Solar Opposites Season 4 below:

Where to Watch Solar Opposites Season 4

Solar Opposites Season 4 will be coming to Hulu on Monday, August 14th with 11 episodes followed by a Valentine's Day special coming some time in 2024. Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse will be returning for the new season, but Dan Stevens will be taking over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4 and 5. Hulu teases the upcoming Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, "On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

If you're jumping into the series for the first time, Hulu teases Solar Opposites as such, "A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth."

What are you hoping to see from Dan Stevens' new Korvo in Solar Opposites Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!