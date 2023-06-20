Dan Stevens to Replace Justin Roiland in Solar Opposites Season 4 and 5

Dan Stevens has been announced as the new voice for Korvo and will be replacing former voice actor and Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland for Solar Opposites Season 4 coming to Hulu this August! Following some allegations and charges brought against Roiland last year, Hulu had notably cut ties with the Solar Opposites co-creator moving forward. Much like with Rick and Morty, this had meant that the voice behind Korvo would be recast in the upcoming new episodes, and now it's been revealed that he has been replaced by Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, The Guest, Legion) as the new voice.

In the first look at Solar Opposites Season 4 released by Hulu, fans can see how the series explains the voice change and moves forward as the now Stevens' voiced Korvo is shot in the neck with a dart before being hit with a voice changer ray. As explained through the new Stevens' voiced version of intro, Solar Opposites Season 4 is tackling this all head on, "This is what my voice sounds like now, I don't care if it's jarring. Get over it. And that voice changer ray had [chronodons] in it, so this is what I'm gonna sound like in flashbacks too. You've got a problem with that, then tough shit. It's called science."

How to Watch Solar Opposites Season 4

Solar Opposites Season 4 will be coming to Hulu on Monday, August 14th with 11 episodes followed by a Valentine's Day special coming some time in 2024. Stevens replaces Roiland as the voice of Korvo, but will be joining the returning main cast of Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse. Hulu teases the upcoming Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, "On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

It has also been announced by Hulu that Stevens will be the voice of Korvo for the previously announced Solar Opposites Season 5 as well, and Stevens' Korvo hilariously explained that the voice changer ray will also impact Korvo's voice in upcoming flashbacks as well. You can catch up with the first three seasons of Solar Opposites now streaming with Hulu.

