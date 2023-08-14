Solar Opposites Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Solar Opposites Season 4 might have made some significant changes behind the scenes since the end of Season 3, and now fans can see how it all worked out as Solar Opposites' new episodes are now streaming on Hulu! Solar Opposites Season 3 ended with a major cliffhanger that saw Korvo and the others deciding that they needed to commit to mundane and routine lives in order to keep the Pupa from going berserk again. This had fans wondering how Season 4 would pick up from there, but there was also another major question that needed to be answered heading into the new episodes.

Before the premiere of Solar Opposites Season 4, it was announced that Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast, The Guest, Legion) would be taking over the voice of Korvo from series co-creator Justin Roiland following Hulu cutting ties with Roiland, and now fans can see how this all worked out as Season 4's new episodes are finally available for streaming with Hulu. Solar Opposites Season 4 runs for 11 episodes in all as there are some major changes coming for its central family this time around.

(Photo: Hulu)

What to Know About Solar Opposites Season 4

Solar Opposites Season 4 is now streaming its 11 episode run on Hulu, with a Valentine's Day special now in the works for a release in 2024. Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all return for the new season with Dan Stevens taking over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4 and 5. Hulu teases Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, "On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

If you're jumping into the series for the first time, Hulu teases Solar Opposites as such, "A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth."

Are you excited to check out Solar Opposites now that Season 4 is on Hulu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!