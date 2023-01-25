Justin Roiland Cut From Solar Opposites, Koala Man Following Rick & Morty Exit

It's official. Just a day after Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with Justin Roiland, the actor and Rick and Morty co-creator has been cut from his two other series. Both Solar Opposites and Koala Man have confirmed they are moving on without the star. At this time, Variety reports both shows will continue without Roiland's involvement.

"We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," a new statement from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals confirmed.

This news comes shortly after Roiland was booted from Rick and Morty, the mega-hit that helped launch the creator to stardom. Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with Roiland and would continue the animated comedy without him onboard. The series is also looking to recast its leads as Roiland voiced both Rick and Morty. At this time, no word has been given on whether this ordeal will delay future episodes of Rick and Morty, and there are a lot left banked at Adult Swim. The network ordered 70 episodes several years ago in bulk, and the comedy isn't even halfway through the deal.

As for why Roiland is being dropped from his projects, it all comes down to an ongoing legal case. Earlier this year, NBC News reported the actor was facing serious charges including felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. The incident itself happened in January 2020 after an unnamed Jane Doe filed a report with authorities. Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020, and a series of cost appearances followed. Now, Roiland is expected back in court on April 27th.

If you are not familiar with these latest series to drop Roiland, Solar Opposites debuted first under the creator and Mike McMahan. The sci-fi comedy has been a hit on Hulu, and it is slated to drop season four this year. As for Koala Man, the comedy debuted earlier this month on Hulu with star Hugh Jackman.

What do you make of this latest update?