Solar Opposites Season 4 Finale Sends the Series in a Surprising New Direction

The entire fourth season of Solar Opposites arrived on Hulu this week, bringing fans plenty of laughs, surprises, and a heavy does of the Wall. There are also some brand new elements to Solar Opposites this time around. Korvo has a brand new (and very dashing) new voice, as he's now played by Dan Stevens. Additionally, unlike previous years, Solar Opposites Season 4 completely flips the status quo upside down in its finale, setting the stage for a very strange beginning to Season 5.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the fourth season of Solar Opposites! Continue reading at your own risk...

Unlike most Shlorpians, the four that landed on Earth have actually become something of a family, and they've spent a lot of time acting like the human beings that inhabit our planet. In the Season 4 finale, we learn that this has led to a troubling consequence for all of them. One by one, the Solars are turned into humans.

The trio of Terry, Jessie, and Yumyulack are all pretty excited to try human things, but it doesn't take long for them to find out being a human isn't all it's cracked up to be. Korvo tells them time and again the only way to keep the change from being permanent is to get off Earth for a while and allow their Shlorpian bodies to return. When they go back to Korvo to try and leave the planet, they discover his human form is incredibly attractive, and he's the only one leading an enviable human life.

(Photo: Hulu)

We'll spare you all of the details here but, as expected, they get through to Korvo and convince him to remain part of the family. They take the ship and head to a brand new planet, where they plan to stay for a while until they become Shlorpians again. The final scene of the season sees their ship crash-land on top of a house on this new planet, exactly the same way it did to their house on Earth. They step outside and line up in the front yard, just as they do in the opening credits, only this time in their human forms. A local yells at them for being human and throws a bag of trash on them before driving away, bringing the season to an end with the realization that they're back to square one, at least for a little while.

Solar Opposites Season 5

The four main characters in Solar Opposites are essentially starting over heading into Season 5, though there's no telling how long this storyline will last. It could simply be the plot of the premiere episode before they get their old bodies back and return to Earth. That said, there's no reason to believe this couldn't be a longer story, taking up multiple episodes in the next season. If that's the case, it could give the Wall storyline a brand new direction as well. With half of the Wall's occupants now living on the outside, an empty house without the Solars would open up more opportunities for their journey.

The only thing we know for sure is that there will definitely be a fifth season of Solar Opposites. Hulu has already renewed the animated comedy series through Season 5. There's also a Valentine's Day special coming in 2024, though a specific release date hasn't been announced just yet.