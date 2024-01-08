Attack on Titan Cosplay Celebrates Finale With Eren

Attack on Titan's anime is getting ready to end all over again as the English dub release of the final episode is set to premiere, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate it all coming to an end with Eren Yeager. Attack on Titan was officially brought to an end last year after ten long years of the anime, and with it fans got to see how Hajime Isayama brought the manga run to an end a few years ago. But while many fans got to check out the final episode, there are just as many who have yet to see it for themselves.

With the first half of Attack on Titan's series finale airing last year, the final half of the final episode is getting ready to premiere its English dubbed release. This will serve as the truly final anime release for Attack on Titan's anime franchise for now, and that means it's truly time to say goodbye. But a good way to do so is with an awesome interpretation of Eren Yeager's look in the final arc of the series with cosplay from artist mimisemaan on Instagram. Check it out below.

How to Watch Attack on Titan's Final Episode

Running for 85 minutes and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the Japanese audio release Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia. You can catch up with Attack on Titan's entire anime run with Crunchyroll too if you wanted to rewatch the anime's previous seasons, and wait for the English dubbed release coming on Sunday, January 7th.

As for what to expect from the final episode of the anime itself, Crunchyoll teases Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 as such, "Eren, as the Founding Titan, advances on Fort Salta with countless other Titans. Appearing before the refugees, who stand on the brink of despair, are Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Conny, Reiner, Pieck, and Levi, who narrowly escaped from the rumbling. The battle between former comrades and childhood friends with Eren concludes here."

What did you think of Attack on Titan's final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Attack on Titan in the comments!