Solo Leveling Channels Attack on Titan in Bloody New Scene: Watch

Solo Leveling is teasing just how brutal of an anime it's going to be by giving fans Attack on Titan flashbacks with how many people die in the newest episode! Solo Leveling was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall, and the first episode had met those high expectations as fans were introduced to why the webcomic has been such a hit since its initial release. Now as the anime continues setting up its main story with the newest episode, fans realized that this dangerous world is going to have a wide array of consequences.

Solo Leveling ended the anime's premiere with Sung Jinwoo and the rest of his hunter party stuck in a mysterious room filled with giant and deadly statues killing them randomly, and this continued with Episode 2 of the series as even more members of the party were killed as Jinwoo tried his best to keep as many of them alive as he could. It gave fans the same hopeless feelings they got from Attack on Titan's early days, and is a great way to usher in this violent new story.

Sung Jin Woo’s sacrifice + becoming a player scene was mf amazing😭🔥 Taito Ban absolutely snapped as the VA here, & now, this is where Solo Leveling TRULY BEGINS‼️#SoloLeveling #俺レベ pic.twitter.com/E2g3FhkS9z — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) January 13, 2024

How to Watch Solo Leveling

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures with Nobura Kimura serving as head writer, Tomoko Sudo as character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling is now streaming its new episodes for the Winter 2024 anime schedule with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this webcomic turned anime, Crunchyroll teases the Solo Leveling anime as such:

"It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

