Solo Leveling Artist Drops Behind-The-Scenes Look at Its Epic Opening

Since announced for an anime adaptation, Solo Leveling has been a highly anticipated arrival in the anime world. Dropping on Crunchyroll this month, the series has released two episodes that see its protagonist, Jinwoo Sung, facing a life-or-death scenario that is wildly brutal. Thanks to the arrival of its second episode, the new anime series has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the catchy opening theme for the A-1 Pictures' production.

So what is it about Solo Leveling that has garnered so much attention from anime fans? The original WEBTOON from South Korea arrived in 2018 and has already wrapped its publication, though that doesn't mean that anime fans won't bear witness to several seasons in the future. Jinwoo's story is a dark and brutal one, as his world often will take elements from a "video game style", but will see characters routinely killed in nefarious ways as mankind fights against the arrival of the magical "gates".

Solo Leveling's Behind-The-Scenes Opening

At present, Solo Leveling's first season will reportedly be twelve episodes, though it's possible that this initial season might be split into two sections known as "cours". The opening for the new anime series is performed by musical acts musical acts Hiroyuki Sawano and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, titled "LEvel".

Can't stop thinking about the Solo Leveling opening! @kanegone_1006 shares a Making-of Video! This work was done by Choi Inseung and his team! 🔥



✨More: https://t.co/vNFHCU8H0Y pic.twitter.com/3hPbvg5zRJ — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 13, 2024

If you haven't had the experience to dive into Solo Leveling, the first two episodes are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The original webcomic can currently be read on Tapas in its entirety. Here's an official breakdown of the series that has become one of the biggest new anime adaptations of 2024.

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

