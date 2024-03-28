Solo Leveling Episode 12 Preview Released

Solo Leveling was brought to the screen earlier this year, and it is hard to believe season one is almost over. In a matter of days, Solo Leveling will wrap its first season with an epic finale titled "Arise". Now, we have been given a first look at the finale, and it seems episode 12 is stacked with industry heavyweights.

As you can see below, the first stills for Solo Leveling episode 12 are live, and they bring Jinwoo center stage. We can see the hunter in different states here as he comes down from his battle with Igris. The two aren't done with one another just yet, and Solo Leveling episode 12 will bring their feud to a close.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

As for what episode 12 will bring, fans are expecting big things. This is because Solo Leveling has brought in some animation giants for its finale. Shunsuke Nakashige will oversee the episode's direction alongside three chief animation directors: Tomoko Sudo, Hirotaka Tokuda, and Chiaki Kozumi.

These artists are big enough as is in the anime industry, but then Solo Leveling takes things to another level. The show has brought in dozens of animation directors to oversee various scenes. From Sen Ryu to Seung Woo Now and Ryoko Kawamura, Solo Leveling season one did not spare any expense for its finale. So if you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, we suggest you check out the series ASAP.

Right you, Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this Solo Leveling update? Have you caught up on season one?