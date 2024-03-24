Solo Leveling Pushes Animation Limits With Jinwoo vs Igris

Solo Leveling has been on its top game since its anime went live, and it has taken things up a notch. If you did not realize, the finale of Solo Leveling season one is on the horizon, and the end neared with a recent release. The show put everything it had into episode 11, and Solo Leveling pushed the boundary of animation with the stunning episode.

As you can see in the slides below, anime fans are geeking over Solo Leveling episode 11. The big release had a lot riding on it, but the team at A-1 Pictures did not hold back. From epic choreography to dynamic storyboarding and more, Solo Leveling pulled out all the tricks for its most recent episode. And for now, it remains one of the best anime episodes of 2024.

Of course, we have one more episode of Solo Leveling to go before season one wraps. The show was given a single cour order by A-1 Pictures, and it seems likely the anime is far from done. The show has been a solid success on Crunchyroll as it streams the hit series exclusively. According to recent reports, Solo Leveling is one of the top ten most-popular anime series on Crunchyroll to date, and fans have flocked to the South Korean series in droves.

If you have not seen Solo Leveling, you can catch up with season one before its finale goes live on March 30th. The series is streaming subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this Solo Leveling throw down? Did it live up to expectations?