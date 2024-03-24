Solo Leveling Pushes Animation Limits With Jinwoo vs Igris
Solo Leveling episode 11 pushes animation boundaries with Jinwoo vs Igris.
Solo Leveling has been on its top game since its anime went live, and it has taken things up a notch. If you did not realize, the finale of Solo Leveling season one is on the horizon, and the end neared with a recent release. The show put everything it had into episode 11, and Solo Leveling pushed the boundary of animation with the stunning episode.
As you can see in the slides below, anime fans are geeking over Solo Leveling episode 11. The big release had a lot riding on it, but the team at A-1 Pictures did not hold back. From epic choreography to dynamic storyboarding and more, Solo Leveling pulled out all the tricks for its most recent episode. And for now, it remains one of the best anime episodes of 2024.
Of course, we have one more episode of Solo Leveling to go before season one wraps. The show was given a single cour order by A-1 Pictures, and it seems likely the anime is far from done. The show has been a solid success on Crunchyroll as it streams the hit series exclusively. According to recent reports, Solo Leveling is one of the top ten most-popular anime series on Crunchyroll to date, and fans have flocked to the South Korean series in droves.
If you have not seen Solo Leveling, you can catch up with season one before its finale goes live on March 30th. The series is streaming subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:
"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo somehow find them a way out?"
What do you think about this Solo Leveling throw down? Did it live up to expectations?
Absolute Insanity
#俺レベ #SoloLeveling— 𝙕𝝙𝗞𝝞🥷🏽 (@Zakiabjr) March 23, 2024
Wtf did I just watch! Sung Jinwoo vs Igris was phenomenal. The action animation, slick camerawork, action choreography are insane in every single way possible 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ekc6k0RdOs
Rent Free Forever
This scene is still living rent free in my mind from yesterday’s Solo Leveling episode I love the sketch animation Yoshihiro Kanno and the A1 Pictures team absolutely cooked can’t wait for the finale next Saturday😮💨🙌🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/0NMzo9M00H— Michael Angelo (@Micha3lAngelo41) March 24, 2024
Shivers Everywhere
Pure goosebumps...
If even a year ago someone told me that Solo Leveling would get a quality adaptation such as this, I would have laughed...
Dreams can be real sometimes 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/zcDBk1RJFA— Chromafire 🇵🇸 (@chromat1cfire) March 24, 2024
A Relentless Success
Absolutely relentless showing from Solo Leveling this week. For a director whose name would never have been associated with action spectacle before today, Takayuki Kikuchi assembled some of the most effective battle sequences I've seen all year. Mastery of the camera. pic.twitter.com/nAGu5995Ok— Relux (@SakugaRelux) March 23, 2024
Animation Domination
EPISODE OF THE FUCKING YEAR! 🔥 #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/cZs9zN86WQ— Khalid (@Rm_5aled) March 23, 2024
Hot and Spicy
Solo Leveling Cooked this week. pic.twitter.com/FWphVPuCHX— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) March 23, 2024
What Even?
BRO THIS FIGHT IS FUCKING INSANE pic.twitter.com/FtHflvGSxh— d0nut (@xDonutW) March 23, 2024
The Last Blow
INSANE FINAL BLOW, LITERALLY INSANE 🥶#俺レべ #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/ZIQGtnK645— – 🍥 VIN KZKUII 🦊 – (@kzkuii) March 23, 2024
Cooking Hot
SO FUCKING PEAK MAN THEY COOKED WITH THIS EPISODE pic.twitter.com/mLfSYLMhfS— d0nut (@xDonutW) March 23, 2024
Absolutely Nasty
this combo was NASTYY 😭🔥🔥 #SoloLevelingMarch 23, 2024