Solo Leveling Episode 11 Stills Released

Solo Leveling is nearly done with season one, but it has a bit more to stretch. If you did not realize, A-1 Pictures gave Solo Leveling season one a single cour order. With just a few episodes to go before its finale, Solo Leveling season one has a new preview available, and it puts episode 11 on the spot.

As you can see below, the new promo looks dark and dangerous. Solo Leveling episode 11 will be titled "The Knight That Guards an Empty Throne" which sounds terrifying as is. Plus, the images released ahead of its premiere reveal the foe Jinwoo will face.

Solo Leveling Episode 11 Preview



"A Knight that guards an empty throne" pic.twitter.com/NYtRxlY1B4 — Império Solo Leveling (@imperiosl1) March 21, 2024

Clearly, the knight set against Jinwoo looks ready to fight, and that is hardly surprising for Solo Leveling readers. If you are familiar with the series, then you know this character is known best as Igris. The humanoid beast is very powerful, and he becomes an integral part of Jinwoo's story. After all, our hero has a knack for recruiting opponents, and Igris proves to be a loyal servant to Jinwoo.

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, you should know the anime is streaming now on Crunchyroll. You can binge the anime either subbed or dubbed. So for those who want more info on Solo Leveling, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

