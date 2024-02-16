Solo Leveling Releases New Episode 7 Preview Video

Solo Leveling has hit the ground floor running on Crunchyroll, with its premiere, reportedly, becoming so successful that anime fans had a difficult time exploring the world of Jinwoo Sung. With each episode, Jinwoo is learning more about the deal he struck to save himself in a deadly dungeon, which had some unforeseen effects on his personal strength and skill. In episode six, Sung had to fight against a band of fellow hunters working toward nefarious ends, and while he was victorious, his challenges are far from finished.

Solo Leveling first began as a South Korean webtoon in 2016 and came to an end in 2021. Luckily, the anime adaptation is only beginning Jinwoo Sung's story, meaning that the A-1 Pictures' production could potentially produce several seasons before it too reaches its conclusion. Before the series comes to an end, expect Jinwoo to have more brutal battles that will put his newfound skills to the test.

Solo Leveling Episode 7 Preview

The recent assault on Jinwoo and his new comrade in arms proved that humans can be just as deadly as the monsters that the hunters face in the dark. Aiming to steal expensive equipment from the rookie hunter, Sung managed to show off his skills and eliminate the hunter group.

【Episode Preview】

Solo Leveling Episode 7

Tomorrow on Crunchyroll!



If you want to learn more about Solo Leveling, the series is currently streaming its early episodes on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the often brutal anime, "Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What are your predictions for the future of Solo Leveling? What has been the most brutal moment of the new anime series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jinwoo Sung.