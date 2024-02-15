Solo Leveling Episode 7 First Look Released

Solo Leveling made its way to television at the start of the year, and it has taken fans on a wild ride. Jinwoo has become a fan-fave character in the past few weeks, and now they are ready to tackle a new episode. After all, Solo Leveling episode seven is on the horizon, and we just got a first look at it thanks to A-1 Pictures.

As you can see below, Solo Leveling episode seven will bring Jinwoo into a fiery battle. In two of the released stills, we can see Jinwoo looking tense in battle as his eyes glow bright blue-white in one image. In a third image, we can see Jinwoo sitting at the hospital bedside of a friend, so you know Solo Leveling episode seven is going to be intense.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Directed by Yuya Horiuchi, A-1 Pictures brought in writer Shigeru Murakoshi to ink the script for episode seven. Horiuchi was tasked with its storyboard to boot, and a number of animation directors were courted. These directors include Yumiko Ishii, Akane Imada, Airi Ishikawa, Yuzuki Sekine, and more.

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, the anime is working through season one now, and it will run through March. You can find the series streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for the Solo Leveling web-comic, you can find it courtesy of Yen Press in print or through Tapas online. So for those wanting to know more about Solo Leveling, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about Solo Leveling so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!