Solo Leveling Kills With Jinwoo's Deadliest Scene Yet: Watch

Solo Leveling has made Sung Jinwoo his deadliest yet with some bloody kills in the newest episode of the anime! Solo Leveling has debuted this Winter as one of the major action anime standouts as fans have watched how Sung Jinwoo has been steadily growing stronger despite starting out as the weakest of a group of monster hunting fighters. But as he grows the fights have grown in scale. The newest episode then takes it another major step forward as he's forced to kill not another group of monsters, but a group of fellow hunters who were seeking to kill him.

Solo Leveling has been playing the long game as the first few episodes of the anime have shown Jinwoo slowly defeating more and more monsters to grow in strength, and Episode 6 of the anime teases that the "real hunt" begins as he's not only taking out powerful monsters but will also need to defeat other Hunters as well. This leads to a deadly Jinwoo easily taking out the attacking group of hunters, resulting in his bloodiest feat yet. Check it out below in a special video highlighting the anime's new insert song, "Dark Aria."

Where to Watch Solo Leveling Anime

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures with Nobura Kimura serving as head writer, Tomoko Sudo as character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling is now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease what to expect from the anime as such, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.'"

The synopsis continues with, "Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

