Solo Leveling Releases Episode 6 Preview

One of the biggest new anime series of 2024 is easily Solo Leveling. Following the story of our main protagonist who goes from "hero to zero", Jinwoo has turned his brush with death into a chance to boost his power to become one of the strongest hunters in the world. Unfortunately, his status as an E-rank hunter has gotten him into serious trouble and a preview for episode six hints at what is to come for the former "world's weakest hunter".

When last we left Jinwoo Sung, he had joined a hunter group that was attempting to explore a new dungeon. With one of his fellow teammates being a naive new hunter who is loaded to the gills with equipment thanks to his family's status, the group aims to betray the pair killing them and taking what is left. Facing down a dungeon boss who is one of anime's most terrifying arachnids, the fight against the humans might prove too much even for Jinwoo and his newfound power.

Solo Leveling Episode 6 Preview

Solo Leveling is brought to life by A-1 Productions, who has experience with some major anime franchises such as Sword Art Online, Mashle: Magic & Muscles, Fairy Tail, and Lycoris Recoil. Based on the preview, the next installment is looking to put Jinwoo and his friend through the wringer.

If you haven't had the chance to check out the first five episodes of Solo Leveling, they are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's an official description for the story of Jinwoo Sung, "Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

