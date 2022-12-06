Solo Leveling Anime Reveals New Concept Art

These days, the manga industry is bigger than ever, and it is far from the only industry growing in the field. Thanks to companies like Webtoon, online comics are growing by the day, and artists all over Japan and South Korea are trying their hand at the field. Series like Solo Leveling have gone on to become huge hits amidst the race, and with an anime adaptation on the way, the series just dropped some new concept art for fans.

The artwork hit social media this week, and you can get a peek at the pieces below. The sketches highlight Jinwoo as expected given his protagonist title. But of course, there are others pictured in these sheets like Cha Hae-in.

SOLO LEVELING Anime

Characters' Regular & Battle Designs

The Power of Solo Leveling

Looking at these designs, it is clear Solo Leveling will look gorgeous, and the younger design for Jinwoo suits the hero. Of course, this is just one of the first looks we have gotten of the fighter. As readers have seen in the webcomic, Jinwoo goes on to fill out his adult design, and A-1 Pictures will get to play with that look.

As for the Solo Leveling anime, the series was announced earlier this year, and A-1 Pictures confirmed it will launch in 2023. The adaptation comes after creator Chugong began publishing the action manhwa in 2016. Solo Leveling came to an end last December, and its publication stateside by Yen Press has made Solo Leveling a household name stateside. So if you want to know more about the hit series ahead of its anime debut, you can find the official synopsis of Solo Leveling below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

Are you excited for Solo Leveling to get its own anime?