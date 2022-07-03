Solo Leveling Anime Officially Announced With First Trailer

It looks like Solo Leveling is ready to take on a new form. After making record-breaking sales with its manhwa and manga, the action fantasy is coming to television. An anime has been officially announced for Solo Leveling, and it sounds like fans are as hyped as they should be.

If you did not know, the series began in South Korea under the creator Chugong. Kakao published the web-comic as Only I Level Up where it blew up with online readers. Yen Press oversees the series' publication in English. Currently, a drama is being produced in Korea about the manhwa as well as a video game. And now, an anime is joining the list! You can check out Solo Leveling's debut trailer below:

Jinwoo's about to become stronger than anyone ever imagined possible.



Solo Leveling is coming to Crunchyroll in 2023! #AX2022



🗡 MORE: https://t.co/P3bUxSuHMU pic.twitter.com/DgBY5TcvzW — Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en) July 3, 2022

Want to know more about Solo Leveling? You can check out the comic's official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

