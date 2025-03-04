Solo Leveling Season 2 Hypes Its Best Arc in Latest Trailer: Watch

Solo Leveling Season 2 is easily the most popular anime of Winter 2025, as it continues Jinwoo’s adventures after he becomes a Necromancer. The second season is sprinting at full speed, covering several arcs from the manhwa. The season has adapted the manhwa till the Return to the Demon Castle Arc, where Jinwoo acquires the final ingredient needed to craft the Holy Water of Life. In the latest heartbreaking episode, he finally heals his mother, achieving his most important goal. It’s usually impossible for someone to wake up from Eternal Slumber, but the System made it possible in this special case.

The ninth episode of Season 2 also sets up the Jeju Island Arc as the S-Rank Hunters from Japan gather in order to collaborate with Korea. Because of the rapid evolution of the monsters in Jeju Island, Japan, a neighboring country, is also facing a threat. One evolved ant monster with wings was able to do some major damage to a small town. However, while the anime has technically begun the Jeju Island Arc, the real action will begin in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 10, set to release on March 8th. The animation studio is also hyping up the upcoming episodes, as many still consider Jeju Island to be the series’ best arc.

Solo Leveling’s Jeju Island Arc Gets a New Trailer

In a two-minute trailer, we see a glimpse of Jinwoo’s struggles so far, with Solo Leveling Season 2 upping the ante after his rapid ascent near the end of Season 1. As an E-Rank Hunter, he encountered near-death situations several times but never gave up. The Double Dungeon changes his life completely as he acquires the power of the mysterious System. The trailer shows his progress with each fight while also highlighting how he was focused on leveling up only because of his mother. After becoming stronger, Jinwoo realized that the System could make the impossible possible.

Jinwoo says that everything he has done so far was for her as he begs her to hang in there until he finds a way to save her. After she wakes up, the story closes a chapter of his life, but the world still continues to face problems. Choi Jongin, guildmaster of the Hunter’s Guild, recollects the horrific memories of the third raid on Jeju Island, which is still considered Korea’s greatest tragedy. He has always been focused on clearing the dungeon break and reclaiming Jeju Island in Solo Leveling. His wish has been granted, as Gunhee Go gives his permission to initiate the fourth raid operation on the island.

Hunters from Korea and Japan gather together for this dangerous mission. While most of the trailer is a compilation of the anime so far, the final few seconds feature Jongin and the other Hunters arriving on the island. A powerful monster has just been born, which will prove to be the greatest obstacle in the raid. Furthermore, it seems that Goto Ryuji, the strongest hunter in Japan and the Guild Master of the Draw Sword Guild, has plans of his own. While every S-Rank Hunter from Korea is gathered there, we don’t see Jinwoo teaming up with them. The arc will reveal his plans as the Hunters engage in the most challenging mission of their lives.