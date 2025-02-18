Solo Leveling Season 2: Jinwoo Is One Step Away From His Dream

Solo Leveling Season 2 is running at a fast pace as the anime has already entered its fifth arc. Jinwoo is now an S-Rank Hunter, which has severely elevated his standing in Korea. After getting the power of the system, Jinwoo decides to keep his abilities hidden for a while. That is until he realizes how strong he can get and continues to push himself harder. After acquiring the second ingredient to craft the Holy Water of Life, he admits that there’s no point in hiding anymore. Jinwoo is already a bit stronger than any ordinary S-Rank. He gets his rank retested, but the magic meter can’t accurately measure his rank, a true testament to his growth in the series.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling Manhwa

This magic meter technical issue happens when an S-Rank is getting his rank tested in Solo Leveling. There’s no technology to accurately measure a powerful Hunter’s rank, but the Hunter Association still asks for a three-day buffer as a formality. It’s always a major deal for any country to have such a powerful hunter, and hence, they must make sure that they won’t be swayed by another country’s offer. Not only that, but Chairman Gunhee Go tries to recruit Jinwoo. Even though the offer promises Jinwoo a high rank with a relatively safe position, Jinwoo refuses since he wants to keep fighting in the dungeons. After the Hunters Guild Arc, he returns to the Demon Castle to achieve his main goal, to finally help his sick mother recover.

Jinwoo Will Fight the Demon Castle’s Final Boss in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8

As Jinwoo continues to slay monsters in the Demon Castle, he runs into Esil and her companions. Esil’s face hasn’t been revealed in the latest episode, but she will play a major role in the arc. Not only that, but Jinwoo will soon reach the 100th floor in the Demon Castle and fight the final boss of the Dungeon, Baran, the Demon King. The Demon Castle is an S-Rank instant Dungeon created by the System.

It contains three ingredients that can help him craft the Holy Water of Life. Jinwoo’s mother is suffering from Eternal Slumber, a condition developed among people who have been exposed to mana for too long. It doesn’t affect all ordinary humans, but it is still a common condition in the world. The person affected by this will never wake up, or so it seems.

The Holy Water of Life is the only thing in existence that can save his mother. Even before gaining the power of the system, Jinwoo has been relentlessly working hard for his mother and sister. He had to look after them ever since his father disappeared. His dream hasn’t changed even after becoming unimaginably strong. Jinwoo doesn’t crave power or fame, but he wants to do everything in his power to save his mother.

Hence, after defeating the Demon King, Jinwoo can finally acquire the last ingredient and save his mother. However, even after his main goal is accomplished, he continues to fight monsters in the dungeons. Jinwoo will soon uncover the true history of the world and his role to play in the upcoming war as the Shadow Monarch.