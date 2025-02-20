Solo Leveling Season 2 Subtly Debuts One of the Best Characters

The second season of Solo Leveling is the most popular anime of Winter 2025, with a commanding presence among MyAnimeList’s top contenders. As Jinwoo’s adventures continue, he gets one step closer to achieving his goal. Jinwoo only needs one more ingredient to craft the Holy Water of Life. He gets his rank retested since he realizes there’s no point in pretending anymore. As expected, Jinwoo is now the tenth S-Rank Hunter in Korea. The Hunter Association wants him to be their new face, while all the major guilds want to recruit him. Even so, Jinwoo isn’t interested in any of those offers and has his own plan. However, first, he needs to find a way to cure his mother.

Jinwoo’s mother is known to be suffering from Eternal Slumber, a condition developed due to exposure to mana among normal humans. While Eternal Slumber is quite a common case, there’s still no cure known to mankind. As the name of the illness suggests, the person will fall into a comatose state and never wake up. Jinwoo doesn’t waste any time before making his final attempt at clearing the Demon Castle dungeon. He will now face enemies far stronger than before, but he unexpectedly has an ally this time. The ongoing Return to the Demon Castle introduces a fan-favorite in Episode 7, but anime still hasn’t revealed her face.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa!

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling Season 2 Finally Introduces Esil Radiru

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 ends with Esil and her subordinates approaching Jinwoo. Since Jinwoo is infiltrating the Demon Castle and killing every monster he sees, Esil plans to stop him. However, after witnessing Jinwoo’s powers firsthand, she easily surrenders. She also doesn’t care about the death of her subordinates, but the manhwa manages to make this scene hilarious. Therefore, instead of coming off as heartless and evil, Esil is portrayed as a carefree girl.

Esil is a monster living in the Demon Castle and belongs to a noble Radiru Clan. She used to be much more powerful before the downfall of her Clan, enough to measure up to an S-Rank Hunter. But now, Esil is about as strong as a C-Rank. Just like any other monster, she hears a command asking her to kill humans. However, that voice doesn’t command her to kill Jinwoo. She doesn’t even remember why she is in the Demon Castle, but it’s the first place she saw when she woke up. Esil will be a major character in the Return to the Demon Castle Arc.

Despite appearing in only one arc, fans are enamored by her beauty and her cheerful personality. She will act as a guide for Jinwoo and lead him to the Demon King. Jinwoo can only acquire the final ingredient if he defeats the boss of the dungeon. While Esil doesn’t appear in the rest of the story after this arc, she will make an appearance in the epilogue as well as Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the sequel story with Jinwoo’s son as the protagonist.