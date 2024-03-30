Solo Leveling Renewed For Season 2 With New Trailer

Solo Leveling has brought its first season to a close, once again presenting Jinwoo Sung with some of the most nail-biting challenges in any anime series. While many anime fans might be disappointed to hear that episode twelve is the first season finale, fear not, as a second season has been confirmed. With Jinwoo continuing his quest to strengthen himself to save his mother, expect some major events when season two arrives.

The new trailer quickly recaps many of the events of Solo Leveling's first season, while sharing an image that shows where Jinwoo is headed in the second season. Despite arriving as the weakest hunter in the world, Sung has propelled himself to become a powerhouse thanks to some rather unfortunate events taking place in his life. While no release date has been confirmed for the second season of the popular anime series, Solo Leveling's comeback is sure to be a major event in the anime world.

Solo Leveling: Season 2 Confirmed

Much like season one, Solo Leveling Season 2 will be exclusive to Crunchyroll. Not only is the streaming platform set, but Solo Leveling will get a new name for its upcoming season in Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From The Shadow-. Based on the events of the original Manwha story, expect Jinwoo to face even bigger threats in the anime's future.

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch the first season of Solo Leveling, the first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service described the story of Jinwoo Sung, "Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

Are you hyped for Solo Leveling's upcoming second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jinwoo Sung.