Solo Leveling Reveals New Preview For Season Finale

Jinwoo Sung's first season is about to come to an end, but Solo Leveling isn't taking it easy on him.

Solo Leveling has taken the world by storm in a relatively short time, so many anime fans might be beside themselves that Jinwoo's first season is about to end. Much like the anime protagonist's adventures so far, the anime adaptation isn't giving him an easy time in the season finale. Now, a new preview video hints at what Jinwoo is going to be dealing with before we say goodbye to Solo Leveling's first season.

At present, Solo Leveling has yet to confirm that a second season is on the way, but there is plenty of story left to adapt for A-1 Pictures should they decide to continue Jinwoo's tale. When last we left the protagonist, he was continuing his journey to save his mother, strengthen himself, and fight back hordes of knights that have presented him with a life-or-death scenario despite his ever-increasing power. Should the anime continue, expect even more brutal challenges to be thrown at both Jinwoo and the other hunters protecting the world.

Solo Leveling's Season Finale Preview

Jinwoo might have started out at as an "E-Rank" hunter and often referred to as the "weakest hunter in the world" but things have changed. While he might not be the same level as an S-Rank hunter, he is surely making his way to that level as he aims to get his mother a cure for her illness.

If you haven't had the chance to check out the first eleven episodes of Solo Leveling, the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of Jinwoo Sung,

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What are your predictions for Solo Leveling's Season One finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jinwoo Sung.