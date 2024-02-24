Solo Leveling Anime Documentary Announced

Crunchyroll is going all out for Solo Leveling's anime with a new documentary about how the anime came together, The Leveling of Solo Leveling! Chugong and DUBU's original Solo Leveling webcomic has had one of the most anticipated anime debuts of the year thus far because it was already one of the most popular Korean webcomic releases. Fans have been asking to see the series get an animated adaptation for quite some time, and the popularity of the show's first episodes thus far have revealed why fans were so anticipating the new premiere of this major franchise. It's something not lost on those working on it either.

Crunchyroll has announced, in partnership with production company AllSo, that they will be launching a new two part documentary about how the Solo Leveling anime adaptation came to be. Titled The Leveling of Solo Leveling, this new documentary special was shot in Korea and Japan and collected stories from across 20 different people interviewing to showcase the many sides of the growing Solo Leveling franchise. Check out the trailer for The Leveling of Solo Leveling below as released during IGN Fan Fest 2024:

What Is Solo Leveling?

The Leveling of Solo Leveling has yet to set a release date with Crunchyroll, but they tease the two episodes of the documentary as such:

Episode 1: A Hunter Rises – "We go to Korea to meet with D&C Media, the webnovel and webtoon publisher, to explore the beginning of the Solo Leveling journey. Then we meet with Redice, the biggest webtoon studio in the world, following the rise of Solo Leveling from words to pictures."

Episode 2: Second Awakening – "Now in Japan, we meet both Aniplex and A-1 Pictures producers, as well as the Solo Leveling anime Director. There we will learn about the adaptation process. We also include a couple of Crunchyroll interviews (Chris & Kanako, from Marketing and Production), to discuss how Crunchyroll is able to push Solo Leveling even higher."

As for Solo Leveling itself, it's currently in the midst of a week long break as it gears up for Sung Jinwoo's next big fight. You can catch up with the episodes released thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll.