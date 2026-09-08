Solo Leveling Director Reveals New Look at Jinwoo Ahead of New Movie

Solo Leveling is now hard at work on a new movie heading to the big screen, and the director behind the franchise has returned with a cool new look at Sung Jinwoo while we wait on the anime’s theatrical debut. Solo Leveling absolutely took over the world when it made its official anime debut a couple of years ago, and all eyes were on seeing what was next from the franchise following the end of its second season. But rather than a third season, Solo Leveling is hitting the big screen instead.

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Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is a brand new feature film release now in the works for a theatrical debut in the future, but there are still many details yet to be confirmed as of this time. Though thankfully fans have gotten to see a cool new look at Sung Jinwoo in action as Solo Leveling anime franchise director Shunsuke Nakashige has gifted Jinwoo voice actor Taito Ban with some cool art that Ban shared with fans on social media. Check it out below.

What to Know for Solo Leveling’s New Movie

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is now in the works, but unfortunately has yet to reveal a release date or window as of the time of this writing. It could be releasing next year, or might not even hit until 2029. It’s just that unclear at this point. What has been confirmed as of this time, however, is the fact that Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will be produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao piccoma, and Crunchyroll, and will feature animation production from A-1 Pictures. Even the actual production staff has yet to be confirmed.

It’s possible that Nakashima will be returning to oversee the new feature film, but that’s being kept under wraps for now. Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will be picking up from the events of the second season and serve as a sequel with the next phase of the story. It’s likely that Ban will be reprising his role as Sung Jinwoo in the new movie too, but it does raise a lot of questions about what being “beyond the system” actually means in the context of the future story to come. And whether or not it’s going to go in its own direction,

Solo Leveling Live-Action Series Now in the Works for Netflix

©Solo Leveling Animation Partners

This isn’t all that is in the works for Solo Leveling either as it has also been confirmed that a new live-action series is in production for Netflix. A release window or date has yet to be revealed for this adaptation, but it’s going to star the likes of Byeon Woo Seok as Sung Jinwoo in the center role. Other reported additions to the series include Han So Hee, Kang You Seok, Kang Mi Na, Cha Woo Min, Lee Sung Min, and Jung Ji Hoon. Netflix has been keeping all of these updates close to their chest thus far.

Though filming for the live-action series was reported to start this year, there have been no real concrete updates on how Solo Leveling is coming along. But considering how big of a franchise it is, and how Netflix has fared with its live-action adaptations lately, there’s a good chance that this will be a hit out of the gate too.