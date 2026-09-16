Crunchyroll Action Anime Hit Confirms Season 3 Release Date With New Look Revealed

A major action series is coming back to Crunchyroll with its third season, and it has finally set a release date with a new look at what to expect. While the Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, there are even more new shows on the horizon coming next year. 2027 has been steadily shaping up to be as strong of a year for anime as this year has been, and in some ways is looking to be stronger. This is because things will be kicking off with a fan-favorite action series right off the bat.

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The anime adaptation for Katarina’s Shangri-La Frontier light novel series has been a runaway hit through the first two seasons of its run thus far, and quickly confirmed that it was coming back for a third season. Crunchyroll previously revealed that they would be streaming the new episodes when they hit, and a new update has now confirmed that Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 will be kicking off on January 10th next year. Check out the new poster for the season below.

Courtesy of C2C

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 will be officially making its debut in Japan on January 10th next year as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes as they premiere for fans in international territories. This new update has also revealed that Shangr-La Frontier Season 3 will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes, which means that it will last through both the Winter and Spring 2027 anime schedules before it all comes to an end.

There’s yet to be a confirmation of exactly how many episodes this new season will have, but it’s likely going to be around 26 much like the first two seasons of the series. Picking up from that rather egregious cliffhanger from the end of the second season, Sunraku and the others are now in the midst of a fighting game tournament that will see tons of action from a brand new game setting over the course of the first half of the season (at least). Hopefully it won’t be too long before returning to the main story.

What to Know for Shangri-La Frontier Season 3

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Toshiyuki Kubooka will be overseeing Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 as chief director for C2C with Hiro Oki as director and Naoki Kotani as assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be providing the scripts, Ayumi Kurashima returns from the previous seasons to provide the character designs, and MONACA will be composing the music. New additions to the cast have yet to be revealed as of this time, but there’s plenty of time to do so before its full premiere.

A few lucky Shangri-La Frontier fans will actually get the chance to see Season 3 in action much sooner than everyone else, however. The first two episodes of this new season will actually be hosting their world premiere as part of the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend this October. With Crunchyroll bringing the new season to a few fans much earlier than expected, it’s clear that it’s set to kick off a big year for the streaming service overall.