Solo Leveling Announces Theatrical Run

Anime movies are releasing in theaters regularly thanks in part to the popularity of the medium increasing. Franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and many more are seeing big returns when it comes to hitting the silver screen. While a Solo Leveling movie has yet to be confirmed, fans will have the opportunity to check out the first two episodes in theaters, though anime fans in North America might be out of luck in this regard when it comes to one of the biggest new anime arriving next year.

For those who want a crash course on Solo Leveling, the series first arrived in 2018 as a South Korean "web novel", following along with an unfortunate protagonist named Jinwoo Sung as he ranks a bit low in his deadly profession. Trapped in his occupation to help support his family, Sung is stuck between a rock and a hard place, the protagonist marches on to survive and cash out on his gruesome battles. The series will be brought to life by A-1 Pictures, who anime fans might know for its work on Lycoris Recoil, Mashle: Magic And Muscles, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, and Sword Art Online to name a few.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Into Theaters

While the upcoming anime adaptation will hit theaters, it will, as it stands, only be arriving on the silver screen in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Still, if you want to check out the first two episodes on the big screen next month, here are the dates for when you can expect the series to hit theaters:

France (Paris – Le Grand Rex – December 12th)

Germany (Berlin – Colosseum – December 12th)

United Kingdom (London – Cineworld Leicester Square – December 13)

If you want to know more about Solo Leveling, Yen Press, the English publisher of the printed story, shared an official description, "Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

Via Crunchyroll