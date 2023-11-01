Solo Leveling Anime Early Premiere Announced

Solo Leveling's anime debut is one of the most anticipated new premieres coming next year, but the anime is going to premiere early for some lucky fans as part of a special worldwide event! The anime adaptation taking on Chugong and the late illustrator DUBU's Solo Leveling manhwa series is making its debut next January as part of the upcoming Winter 2024 anime schedule, and fans are curious to see how it turns out as it has been one of the most highly requested Webtoon anime adaptations of the last few years. And some fans will get to see it early.

Solo Leveling's anime has announced that it will be hosting a worldwide early premiere event for the first two episodes of the anime series. Details for these events and how to potentially attend will be revealed at a later date, but these special premiere events will be taking place in Tokyo and Seoul on December 10th and then will be making its way to Los Angeles on December 14th according to the latest trailer dropped for Solo Leveling's big anime debut. You can check it out in action below:

What Is Solo Leveling's Anime Release Date?

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures with Nobura Kimura serving as head writer, Tomoko Sudo as character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling is currently scheduled for a release in January as part of the Winter 2024 schedule. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new anime as soon as it launches, but it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. As for what to expect from Solo Leveling's anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such:

"It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

Are you hoping to see Solo Leveling's anime early? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!