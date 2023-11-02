Solo Leveling: K-pop Group Together x Tomorrow Hypes Anime Single

Solo Leveling is aiming to be one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2024. First arriving as a "WebTOON" in 2018, the series revolves around a hunter named Jinwoo who is granted an opportunity to become the best of the best, but with a heavy cost. In a recent announcement, a K-Pop band known as Together x Tomorrow has taken the opportunity to hint at their involvement with the tightly anticipated anime.

Together x Tomorrow shared their thoughts on being a part of Solo Leveling, which might just take the title of one of 2024's biggest new anime adaptations, "LEveL' expresses the main character's strength with its dark and heavy feeling. Its distinctive and addictive rhythm really sticks to your head once you hear it, so please enjoy our song over and over along with the anime."

Alongside the K-Pop band's comment, musician Hiroyuki Sawano had thoughts to share when it came to the new project, set to be a part of Solo Leveling while also working on past anime such as Attack on Titan, Promare, and Mobile Suit Gundam, "I feel very honored to produce the music for Solo Leveling and also the main theme as SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]. I am thankful for this opportunity to work with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Their diverse vocal styles enhanced the track's groove and the edge of the sound, and I was able to work feeling their talents on hand. It is a work that I look forward to seeing as a TV viewer myself, so I really hope people will enjoy the anime along with my music."

Solo Leveling is set to arrive on Crunchyroll early next year and if this is your first time hearing of the series, here's how the streaming service describes it, "It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

