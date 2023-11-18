Solo Leveling Releases First English Dub Trailer

Solo Leveling might be one of the biggest new anime of 2024, and the first English Dub trailer is here.

Solo Leveling is aiming to be one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2024. Focusing on a world of "hunters", warriors with supernatural abilities that fight their world's monsters, one low-level hunter finds himself struggling with a low power level and a need for money that keeps him in the hunter game. A number of trailers hyping up the A-1 Pictures' production have arrived in the past, but the first English Dub trailer has landed with a full cast list that will bring Sung Jinwoo and his fellow hunters to life.

Crunchyroll, at this year's Anime NYC panel, took the opportunity to release a breakdown of the English voice actors attached to Solo Leveling, which you can check out below:

The main dual blade-wielding, shadow summoning, solo leveling guy Sung Jinwoo [성진우] will be played by Aleks Le

Trusty rich sidekick extraordinaire Yoo Jinho [유진호] will be played by Justin Briner

The hard-working sister Sung Jinah [성진아] will be played by Rebecca Wang

The lovely, deadly S-rank hunter Cha Hae-in [차해인] will be played by Michelle Rojas

Flame-wielding, cool glasses guy Choi Jong-in [최종인] will be played by Ian Sinclair

The beast mode with sick sideburns Baek Yoonho [백윤호] will be played by Christopher R. Sabat

The silver-haired wise but strong chairman of the Korean Hunter Association, Go Gunhee [고건희] will be played by Kent Williams

Chief inspector of the Korean Hunters Association Woo Jinchul [우진철] will be played by SungWon Cho

Sung Jinwoo's hunter friend Lee Joohee [이주희] will be played by Dani Chambers

Solo Leveling English Dub Trailer

Just announced at Anime NYC! Meet the English voice cast!



Solo Leveling premieres January 2024, only on Crunchyroll.



See the cast list

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Solo Leveling, the official description from Yen Press reads as such, "Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

