Solo Leveling Is Eyeing a Live-Action Drama

Solo Leveling is one of the biggest webtoon titles out there, and it won't be long before it takes on television. Next year, the action series will get an anime of its own as A-1 Pictures is overseeing the project. The anime has netizens excited about whatever Solo Leveling has in store, and now, a new report suggests the IP is already looking for its next adaptation.

After all, a Solo Leveling live-action adaptation appears to be in talks. The info comes straight from D&C Webtoon's creative director Kwak Heaeun shared the tip in an interview.

According to the French newspaper Linternaute, Heaeun revealed a Korean drama adaptation of Solo Leveling is in the works. At this point, we don't know much about the project except that it is being developed. As for how Solo Leveling could be done in live-action, well – that is unclear in a big way. The action series is larger than life, so a live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling would need a ton of resources.

For now, Solo Leveling fans will have to wait and see if this TV adaptation plays out. Hit webtoon titles like Tower of God also eyed live-action adaptations but opted for anime series due to budgeting concerns. Solo Leveling already has an anime in the works, and we're not far out from the show's release. But even so, Solo Leveling might also opt for a live-action K-drama if it can.

If you are not familiar with Solo Leveling, the webtoon is finished. Created by Dubu and Chugong, the action webcomic launched in 2016, and it has since been translated into dozens of languages. So for more information on Solo Leveling, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about this latest update on Solo Leveling?