Solo Leveling Trailer, Poster Released

Solo Leveling is one of the biggest webcomics to come from South Korea, and it is gearing up for a new era. After all, the team at Aniplex has been working hard to bring Solo Leveling to life on screen. A TV anime is being made for the series, and we just got a brand-new look at the series courtesy of A-1 Pictures.

As you can see below, Solo Leveling released a new trailer-poster combo as part of an online event hosted by Aniplex. The digital convention promised to share big news about the company's top hits, and it most definitely came through. After all, Solo Leveling dropped new footage on fans, and it brings Jinwoo to life.

The first gate appeared over a decade ago. Now, the weakest hunter around is about to have a second awakening. 🔥



Solo Leveling premieres January 2024, only on @Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/WEkfo6OLhm — Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en) September 10, 2023

Currently, Solo Leveling is slated to debut in 2024, so fans will get to see the anime before much longer. The anime is expected to launch earlier in the year, so Jinwoo will make his television launch shortly. For those who want to check out Solo Leveling now, the series is finished in print. Creators Chugong and Dubu wrapped work on the Solo Leveling webtoon in December 2021. You can read the series on Tapas now, so for more details, you can read the synopsis of Solo Leveling below:

(Photo: Aniplex)

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

