Anime Fans React to Sony and Funimation's Acquisition of Crunchyroll
Anime fans have a lot of feelings about Sony and Funimation's acquisition of Crunchyroll! Although the two companies have worked together in the past, Crunchyroll had been previously owned by AT&T until last Summer when it was first reported that AT&T had been looking to sell Crunchyroll and had pitched to Sony for $1.5 billion USD. Talks between the two companies took place, and it was confirmed today that Sony and Funimation had officially acquired Crunchyroll for the price of $1.175 billion USD. Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. had the following to say about the acquisition:
"Crunchyroll adds tremendous value to Sony’s existing anime businesses, including Funimation and our terrific partners at Aniplex and Sony Music Entertainment Japan,” Vinciquerra began. “With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we are committed to creating the ultimate anime experience for fans and presenting a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the immensely talented creators to continue to deliver their masterful content to audiences around the world."
Continuing further with, "With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV -- everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.”
It's yet to be revealed how this will be impacting fans of Crunchyroll and Funimation directly, but fans are definitely feeling a huge shift in anime's international distribution. Read on to see what fans are saying about Sony's acquisition of Crunchyroll, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"Big News for the Streaming Services Outside of Japan"
Until we get any more information regarding what the acquisiton of Crunchyroll by Funi makes its hard to determine what will happen— Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) (@Namaryuu) August 9, 2021
We need to, however stay on guard
That is big news for the streaming services outside of Japan
I just want to be able to watch stuff legally please.
"Good For Them"
Crunchyroll and Funimation officially got married today. Good for them.— ✿Sir Riye✿ 🔞 HAPPY BIRTHDAY REKI 🌺🎉🎂 (@RiyeERose) August 9, 2021
"Just Wanna Know the Charge"
@Funimation & @Crunchyroll you said this in the press release “Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.” I just wanna know the charge 😂😂 #funimation #crunchyroll #anime pic.twitter.com/1v6JDnHoqk— Drew Ortiz (@vengefuljoker) August 9, 2021
"Hopefully a Lot More Anime to Watch"
Funimation and Crunchyroll are merging?! Thats interesting and hopefully a lot more anime to watch!— Pro_Kesadia x Twitch Partner (@Pro_Kesadia) August 9, 2021
"Big W"
Big W crunchyroll and funimation in one streaming service will be sweet https://t.co/CTvOf3d5JZ— TM (@TMllIll) August 9, 2021
"Rollercoaster"
The rollercoaster of Crunchyroll and Funimation being rivals, then partnering, then splitting, then being part of the same umbrella has been wild.— Mikey O'Leary (@MichaelROLeary) August 9, 2021
"This Can Be Great for Anime and Anime Fans"
Crunchyroll and Funimation are now 1... It's official. This can be great for Anime and anime fans alike— OND 🇯🇲 (@OTAKUNEXTDOOR_) August 9, 2021
"Makes Me Worried"
This honestly makes me worried..... The partnership ended for a reason.
If Crunchyroll stops dubbing their shows again, and let's Funimation handled them again I'm gonna be upset https://t.co/3oPp9BpEZp— Antonio Gonzalez (@DevilGonzalez) August 9, 2021
"Finally!"
FINALLY!!! #Crunchyroll #Funimation https://t.co/GTU6lQsgqz— Matt Griffin (@mattgriffinreal) August 9, 2021
"Excellent"
https://t.co/GghlHbZYLx pic.twitter.com/RKHmPJGm2l— Lanvin Rolex (@Come_on_Chang) August 9, 2021