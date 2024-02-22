Space Ghost Coast to Coast Arrives on Max With New Cameo

Space Ghost Coast to Coast was one of the biggest animated series that helped pave the way for Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. Routinely seeing a very different take on the space-faring superhero, the original series had one hundred-plus episodes to its name. While it's been some time since we saw Space Ghost arrive on the cable network, MAX has brought back the superhero thanks to the surreal series Jellystone.

In Space Ghost Coast to Coast, the hero wouldn't focus on fighting crime but interviewing celebrities and guests willing to have hilarious conversations with the Hanna Barbera favorite. Alongside Space Ghost, the talk-shot host was joined by the likes of Zorak, Moltar, and Brak. Brak specifically was able to gain such popularity that Adult Swim would eventually give him his own series that was far different from the talk show that he made appearances on. Voiced by George Lowe, Space Ghost has finally returned.

Space Ghost x Jellystone

The new Jellystone cameo doesn't just feature Space Ghost, but also brings back his sidekicks that were a big part of the original 1960s animated series. Jan, Jace, and Blip didn't have big roles in the surreal talk show, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, but they do make a comeback here. You can check out George Lowe's return to the character below.

(Jellystone Spoilers)



Great to hear George Lowe voicing Space Ghost again pic.twitter.com/NcBTos4235 — Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (Jellystone Week) (@HannaBarberaCap) February 22, 2024

Space Ghost isn't just set to return in this animated series, as Dynamite Entertainment recently confirmed that a new comic book series will tackle the more serious side of the Hanna Barbera superhero. Set to arrive this May, the series will be written by David Pepose with art by Jonathan Lau.

If you have yet to dive into the surreal new adventures of Yogi Bear and his Hanna Barbera companions, all three seasons of Jellystone are available to stream on MAX. Here's how the streaming service describes the animated series that brought back the likes of Space Ghost and Brak, "Welcome to Jellystone, where Yogi Bear, Top Cat, Jabberjaw, and an endless parade of colorful characters live, work, and play together."

