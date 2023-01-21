A Live-Action Space Ghost Movie Got Written in Secret

Space Ghost, the classic Hanna-Barbera superhero, has been enjoying all sorts of new projects and adaptations in the decades since the hero first hit TV screens, and now it turns out that Jason Segel is hoping to bring him to the live-action world and has even written a script for a live-action movie in secret. First making its debut in the 1960s as a main superhero leading Hanna-Barbera's action cartoon slate (which also eventually included the likes of icons such as Birdman and The Galaxy Trio, The Herculoids and more), Space Ghost has been seen in lots of different ways.

The arguably most iconic was the version seen during Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast, a talk show that saw the classic hero taking on improvisational interviews with famous celebrities and artists. It was such a big deal for people of a certain era that even Jason Segel, star of the upcoming Shrinking together with Harrison Ford for AppleTV+, wrote up a live-action film in secret hoping to take on this variation of the classic hero.

Secret Live-Action Space Ghost Movie?

Speaking during the 20 Questions on Deadline podcast, Segel revealed that while there are no immediate plans about this project, a live-action Space Ghost movie is something he's very passionate about, "There's a character called Space Ghost who I really loved as a kid," Segal said to Deadline. "He was like a 1960s superhero. He then was resurrected on Comedy Central as an ironic talk show host. So I wrote a live-action version of that that I would love to make."

It's not quite clear which version of Space Ghost Segel is referring to with his script, but it's very likely that he's referring to the talk show variation that was made most famous with Adult Swim. As one of the burgeoning block's first real original animated success, Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast remains one of the major franchises fans would want to see in action again someday. Even more so if Segel gets this live-action version off the ground.

Would you want to see a live-action Space Ghost movie? Which version of the character do you think you make a better fit for the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

(via Deadline, h/t The Playlist)