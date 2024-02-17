New Space Ghost Series Announced

One of Hanna-Barbera's most beloved characters is headed into a new era. This week, Dynamite Entertainment announced the first official details around their Space Ghost comic revival, which will arrive in participating comic shops in May of this year. The new Space Ghost series will be written by David Pepose, with art by Jonathan Lau. Additional variant covers for the series will be done by Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee, Bjorn Barends, and Michael Cho.

"I'm so excited to be diving into the world of Space Ghost!," said writer David Pepose. "When Dynamite first approached me about tackling this series, I was immediately struck by the sheer amount of raw material we had to play with — the cartoons were immensely stylish and a heck of a lot of fun, but they never had the time to develop those characters beyond their powers and the roles they played in each episode. So we're taking those classic vibes and using them as a starting point to dig even deeper into the characters than the original cartoons were ever able to."

What Is the New Space Ghost Series About?

In Space Ghost, greed and corruption flourish in the darkness between stars. The Galactic Federation's territories are spread across the cosmos, far and wide in the vastness of space. At the scale of the cosmic landscape, pirates, hijackers and other nefarious actors are able to slip stealthily through the pitch black, ransacking distant colonies with cruel disregard for the innocent scientists that inhabit them. They've often been able to get away with impunity. Yet a powerful force is set to put a stop to this, a cosmic vigilante who metes out justice throughout the known galaxy, bringing vengeance to those who prey upon the defenseless. Evil cannot hide from the gaze of Space Ghost!

This Space Ghost revival has been in the works since at least 2023, when Dynamite announced a partnership with Warner Bros. on a string of licensed comics. This collaboration will also include Johnny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, ThunderCats, The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears.

