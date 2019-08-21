Go Go Go and Get These Speed Racer Funko Pops

Out of nowhere, Funko dropped a series of pop figures today that are based on the classic Speed Racer anime (which is also known as Mach GoGoGo in Japan). The lineup includes Racer X and Speed Racer, though you’ll have a 1-in-6 chance to get the Speed Racer Chase variant that appears to refer to the “he’s a demon on wheels” line from the original theme song. However, the crown jewel of this wave is, without a doubt, the Mach 5 Pop Ride.

You can pre-order the entire first wave of Speed Racer Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for January. Again, go after the Mach 5 Pop Ride first, because it’s going to be the most popular.

In other anime Funko Pop news, the My Hero Academia Deku Full Cowl Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop exclusive that was announced at NY Toy Fair is slated for release this month, and if you haven’t reserved one now would be the time.

Entertainment Earth has informed us that they’re almost sold out of the initial batch of their exclusive Goku Pops. Apparently, a second shipment is expected arrive at some point down the line, but you should get your order in now if you don’t want to wait. Grab one here while you can. While you’re at it you might want to check out the My Hero Academia anime crate and new batch of Funko Pops that were released recently.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth debuted a new Dragon Ball Pop figure exclusive last week, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation. Indeed, the Great Ape Goku Funko Pop is here and it’s appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for December while it lasts.

