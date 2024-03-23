Spice and Wolf Reboot Reveals Episode Order, Posters

Spice & Wolf will be making a massive comeback to screens next month, and Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for! Spice & Wolf is one of the many classic anime franchises returning with new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and that means it won't be too much longer until fans get to see the new remake in action. But there have been quite a few questions about exactly what to expect from this new take on Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original Spice & Wolf light novel series.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be making its premiere next month as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the newest update has revealed that the anime has been ordered for two consecutive cours of episodes. This means that the anime's debut outing will be running anywhere from 24-26 episodes through the Spring and Summer 2024 seasons (so from April to late June) before it comes to an end. Check out the newest posters for Spice & Wolf's new anime released to help celebrate the update:

How to Watch New Spice and Wolf

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering on April 1st as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the original anime to serve as chief director for studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. Three major stars from the original anime are set to return with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt previously announced.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the new series alongside its debut in Japan, and teases what to expect from the new Spice & Wolf anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

Are you excited to see Spice & Wolf's big return to last for two cours of episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!