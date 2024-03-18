Spice and Wolf Reboot Theme Songs, Poster Revealed

Spice & Wolf is making its big comeback to screens with a brand new anime series, and has revealed a new poster and theme songs for its huge return! Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original Spice & Wolf light novel series is coming back for a new anime as part of the celebration for the franchise's 15th anniversary to pick up with the anime from where it all left off all those years ago. As Spice & Wolf gets closer to the big premiere of its reboot anime series later this Spring, fans have gotten to see some new details about what to expect from the anime.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be making its premiere next month as part of the new wave hitting during the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed some crucial new details about what to expect from it. This includes the return of Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt from the original anime series for this new Spice & Wolf, and she's front and center of the newest poster for the reboot you can check out below. It was also confirmed that the opening theme would be titled "Tabi no Yukue" as performed by Hana Hope, and ending theme titled "Andante" as performed by ClariS.

Spice and Wolf Remake Release Date

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering on April 1st as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the original anime to serve as chief director for studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads from the original anime will be returning alongside Mai Nakahara as well with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo previously confirmed.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the new series alongside its debut in Japan, and teases what to expect from the new Spice & Wolf anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

